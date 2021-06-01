Ochsner hosting 8th Annual Eat Fit Dine Out day to support local restaurants

Ochsner Eat Fit will host its 8th Annual Eat Fit Dine Out Day to support local restaurants and encourage residents to eat healthy while eating out.

The dine out day will be on Friday, June 4, 2021.

Ochsner says that Eat Fit Dine Out helps support the Eat Fit team of dietitians in educating and empowering Louisiana residents through their health and wellness journeys. Each year on Eat Fit Dine Out Day, Ochsner encourages the community to celebrate local Eat Fit partners by visiting and supporting these restaurants.

In past years, Ochsner says that restaurant partners had the opportunity to give back a portion of proceeds from Eat Fit Dine Out Day to Eat Fit's nonprofit initiative. This year, 100 percent of the profit will go to our Eat Fit Partners. All proceeds raised in Eat Fit restaurants will stay in the restaurant to encourage their rebuilding and growth after the hardships many faced due to COVID-19 restrictions.

"It's been a difficult year for our local restaurant community, and they need our support now more than ever," said Molly Kimball, registered dietitian and Ochsner Eat Fit founder. "We look forward to the public joining us on June 4 to not only support our partner restaurants, but also Eat Fit's mission to inspire our community to live their strongest, healthiest lives."

Participating Dine Out restaurants in the Lafayette area include Deano's Pizza, Good Eats Kitchen, Café Vermilionville, Tsunami and Zea's. A full list of statewide participating restaurants is available at www.EatFitDineOut.com.

