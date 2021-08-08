Ochsner COVID patients top 1k

Ochsner Health has more than 1,000 COVID patients admitted to system facilities.

"Ochsner Health now has 1,003 COVID-19 patients hospitalized across our system. On July 20, we had 313," a social media post by the medical group states.

The Ochsner system includes facilities across Louisiana and coastal Mississippi.

"If you are vaccinated, your chances of becoming infected or being hospitalized are dramatically reduced. It’s not too late to get the vaccine," the post continues.

To find a vaccination event near you: http://ochsner.org/vaccineinfo.

And for COVID-19 testing locations across Louisiana, visit https://ldh.la.gov/index.cfm/page/3934?clearCache=1 .

Here's the post: