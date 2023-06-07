Ochsner and LSP hosting "Sudden Impact" program for teen drivers

Ochsner Lafayette General Medical Center and Louisiana State Police are offering a Sudden Impact program for young drivers.

The program is aimed at young drivers, and seeks to educate them about the consequences of reckless driving.

There will be two sessions, one on June 13 and another on July 13. Both will be from 8:30 a.m. until 2:30 p.m. at the hospital's Owen Auditorium, 1214 Coolidge Street. The program is designed for drivers ages 15 through 18 years.

The typical Sudden Impact events that include mock trials and crashes usually are held at schools, with students involved in the presentations.

For these events, teens will tour the ICU and trauma departments and also hear firsthand accounts from trauma survivors.

This program is free, though registration is required, and space is limited. Parents can register their teens by emailing Dana.Ortego@ochsner.org. Lunch will be provided free, courtesy of The RescYou Group.

"Sudden Impact can be especially impactful for teens enrolled in summer driver’s education courses and developing the skills that promote responsible behavior while driving. This hospital-based program shows young drivers the consequences of driving impaired, driving distracted and not wearing seatbelts," a release staets. "As the only Level II Trauma Center between Baton Rouge and Texas, Ochsner Lafayette General Medical Center receives approximately 3,000 trauma patients each year, about 25% of whom are in car crashes."

Students will be able to talk to members of the Ochsner trauma team, State Police and survivors of trauma.

"The experience reinforces the importance of being safe behind the wheel and reminds young drivers that one bad decision can change many lives," the release states.

More information about the program and registration is available at (337) 289-7482.