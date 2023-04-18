Occupant loses everything in house fire on Chester Street

Lafayette, LA – Lafayette firefighters responded to a house fire in the 100 block of Chester Street at 5:38 p.m. this afternoon. Crews arrived on the scene within minutes.

Smoke filled the area and flames were seen coming from the front windows of the dwelling. The intense heat from the fire threatened the home next door.

Firefighters were able to quickly get the fire under control keeping the neighbor’s house safe from heat exposure.

The home sustained heavy fire damage.

The occupant of the dwelling was across the street at a neighbor’s house when they noticed smoke coming from the home.

They immediately call 911 to report the fire. The adult male occupant resided at the home by himself.

He lost everything in the fire. American Red Cross was contacted to assist.

Fire officials determined the fire originated in the living room. The cause of the fire is under investigation.