Northside High School starts alumni association

LAFAYETTE, La. — Northside High alumni say they are trying to connect with the community through the new Northside High Alumni Association.

The goals are to help start new programs, improve literacy rates and increase networking opportunities for students.

Karen Dugas, a 1993 graduate, says the association plans to meet once a month.

She explains, "We have eight areas of engagement for the alumni who are apart of the association."

Theses areas include: Academics, Student recruitment, On-campus experience, Family engagement (mentorship for parents/students), Alumni engagement, Community engagement/development, Financial Support, and Alumni recruitment.

Dugas, who is also part of the Northside High Alumni Association, continues, "We want to focus on academics... how do we raise the standards of the academics but also support what Northside has going on already."

The NHS Viking Alumni Association Membership Form can be found here.