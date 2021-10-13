Northside High School coach accused of improper contact with student

A Lafayette man who is an athletic coach at Northside High School has been booked into jail on a student sex charge.

Records at Lafayette Parish Correctional Center show that Ernest Lazard, 42, was arrested on a warrant and booked with prohibited sexual conduct between educator and student. He was booked on Monday and was released on a $10,000 bond, records show.

Lazard's Twitter account says he is "strength and conditioning coach and Head Baseball coach and Head Girls Track coach (at) Northside high school." His Facebook page indicates he also is a personal trainer. The school's website lists him as a member of the faculty and staff.

Lafayette Police would not release any information about the arrest, other than to state that the victim is a juvenile.

We've reached out to the Lafayette Parish School System; here's their statement:

Please be advised that LPSS will not disclose information regarding the private life of our students/staff or any personnel matters. This includes: Illness/Death, Allegations/investigations, Employment status (i.e paid leave, etc.) or reasons for employment status change.

Any change in employment status must be approved by the School Board, so if any occurs it will be on future board agendas.