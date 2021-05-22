Northside, David Thibodaux STEM hold commencement ceremonies

Another group of seniors has officially graduated from Acadiana high schools Friday. Among those holding commencement ceremonies were Northside High and David Thibodaux STEM Magnet Academy in Lafayette Parish.

Both ceremonies were held at the Cajundome Friday - Northside at 5 and David Thibodaux STEM at 7:30.

Family and friends were able to join their graduates in the Cajundome for the ceremonies. LPSS Superintendent Irma Trosclair spoke at each ceremony, recognizing the students for their hard work and achievements amid a difficult year, and wishing them the best for the future.

Both ceremonies were live-streamed on the Cajundome's website. If you missed them and would like to watch, Northside's can be found here and David Thibodaux STEM's here.

