North Lafayette murals inspired by LJDH Incarcerated youth poem

One Lafayette resident, four years ago, embarked on a journey to help at-risk kids in the community.

Alex Johnson took her love for spoken word, to transform the minds of 50 LJDH juveniles.

Johnson as a teacher of creative writing and performance. Assisted the juveniles in writing a poem called —"Eyes on the Sun", which was brought to light with a mural on the Martin Luther King Center and the Rickey Meche's Donut King on Willow St.

Among some of those paintings were a mother with her son looking towards the sun.

Demonstrating that education and positivity leads to success.

“We were granted the opportunity with the 24 hour citizens project to create a mural to give back to the community,” Johnson said.

One of her former at risk students, Kennin Fulton, says this mural has created a peaceful place for the youth to communicate and be inspired by.

“Back then I was one of them swimming with the alligators. And now I’m not swimming with them. I’m a leader now so everytime I look at it I look like this is what I was. Now look at me.” former juvenile student, Kennin Fulton said.

The pictures are also inspired by moments in Johnson's life.

“The biggest moment in my life is to see our at-risk community and I mean students who are willing to pick up guns. To stop and say wait a minute let me help this person.”

Owner of Meche's on Willow St. Blaine Peltier says this is something that everyone will relate to.

“People who have never been incarcerated understand what it’s like to a degree to be in the mindset of the same thing over and over again. And just being a prisoner of themselves,” Peltier said.

“Time are going to get hard and times are going to get better. You just gotta learn how to go through things and fight through it,” Fulton said.

“Think about your circumstance, think about your future and think about how much of a difference it would make in your life if you have if you desired,” Johnson.

Johnson has a poetry book out now called, ‘Poisonous Thoughts’ to help individuals heal and with self expression.

