Nonprofit says 'thanks' to local frontline workers

As Louisiana works to recover from not just the pandemic, but multiple hurricanes in the last two years, an Acadiana nonprofit is showing its appreciation for frontline workers.

The CLI and Limb Salvage Club hosted a drive-thru lunch Thursday afternoon.

Organizers put together more than 800 lunches and gift bags, with volunteers handing out the lunches and bags dressed in Halloween costumes.

"I tell you, it's unbelievable how Acadiana, they come out full force in support. They show their compassion, their care, their love, and their service," said Madlyn Boustany-Juneau. "This event is really just to boost the morale of the healthcare and frontline workers. The last two years have been difficult with the hurricanes and the pandemic, and this is just a celebration."

