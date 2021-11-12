Nonprofit compiling gift bags to be distributed to inmates

A Lafayette nonprofit is working to help men and women who are incarcerated this holiday season.

VOTE Lafayette is collecting socks and unused, unopened, small sizes of toothpaste, deodorant, lotion, and body wash for gift bags, which will be distributed to 720 men and 60 women behind bars in Lafayette Parish.

Donations may be dropped off at Imani Temple, 201 E. Willow St. from 1 to 5 p.m. on Saturday, November 13, or at Heavenly Taste 2, 1043 Johnston St., from 2:30 to 5:30 p.m. on Saturday, November 20. Additional sites and dates are planned.

Inmates will receive the gift bags on December 17.

VOTE, Voice of the Experienced, advocates for formerly incarcerated persons and positive criminal justice reform.

