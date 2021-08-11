Non-profit to host back to school drive

A local non-profit is holding a back to school drive this weekend.

Once Was Inc., an organization that serves veterans in the Acadiana area, will host their third annual Sack 4 Support Back 2 School this Sunday.

It will be held at Walmart in Carencro from 11 a.m. - 3 p.m. while supplies last.

