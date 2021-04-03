HAPPENING NOW: Non-profit distributing Easter baskets in Heymann Park

Children in Lafayette are able to head out to Heymann Park in Lafayette Saturday to receive a free Easter basket.

The giveaway is going on from 11 a.m. - 2 p.m. at the park.

Baskets are available for all children ages 10 and under and all special needs individuals. Children need to be present in the vehicle.

The event is sponsored by Helpful Neighbors, a local non-profit organization that aims to help the community.

