Nominations open for 2021 Women Who Mean Business Awards

The United Way of Acadiana announced Friday that nominations are now open for the 2021 Women Who Mean Business Awards.

The awards have been presented to women active in business, law, medicine, education, hospitality, retail, media, insurance, banking, non-profits, public service, and oil and gas since 1999.

In 2004, The United Way of Acadiana created the Trailblazer Award to acknowledge retired or semi-retired women who paved the way for future generations.

“We’re proud to continue our support of United Way’s Women Who Mean Business. United Way has found a meaningful way of honoring those women who are powerhouses in our community, and we want to champion those efforts,” said Natalie Lemoine, Sr. Vice President and Marketing Director for Home Bank.

Nominations opened on Friday, July 16, and will run through Sunday, August 22, 2021, at midnight.

An awards ceremony will be held on October 13 at 6:00 pm at Le Pavillon in Lafayette.

Nominations are for women who have made a significant impact in their workplaces who reside and/or work in United Way of Acadiana’s service area, which includes Acadia, Lafayette, St. Martin, and Vermilion parishes.

"We are excited for the opportunity to host this event in person this year and to honor the exemplary women in our community," said United Way of Acadiana President and CEO Carlee Alm-LaBar, "The Women Who Mean Business Awards give our community a chance to celebrate those women in our region who are advancing our community with their efforts every day, and we are proud to play a small part in recognizing their achievements."

Nomination can be made at unitedwayofacadiana.org/wwmb2021 .

