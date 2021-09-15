Nominations for 88th Lafayette Civic Cup now open

Nominations for the 88th annual Lafayette Civic Cup are now open.

The award honors a person who has accomplished an outstanding humanitarian or civic deed or good deeds benefiting the Lafayette community. A nominee must not have received payment for the deed and it must not have been done in the regular line of duty.

The honoree will be selected from nomination submitted by the public and chosen by an anonymous committee made up of past Civic Cup award recipients. Nominations can be submitted at www.cfacadiana.org/civiccup and are open through October 5, 2020.

Since 1933, the Lafayette Civic Cup has been awarded to an outstanding individual who has given their time and resources to improve the Lafayette community through philanthropy. The first recipient was Lafayette Mardi Gras and Oil Center founder Maurice Heymann, and other recipients throughout the years have included Doug Ashy, Sr., Dr. Jean T. Kramer, Greg Davis, Dr. Paul Azar, Jr., Red Lerille, Henry C. "Hank" Perret, Jr., Dr. Mary Neiheisel, and last year's winner, Fredrick "Fred" Prejean, Sr.

