No injuries reported in Tuesday night Lafayette house fire

No one was injured Tuesday evening when a house burned on Randolph Street.

Firefighters were called to the 300 block of the street around 8:20 p.m. Tuesday. They found smoke coming from the garage of a home. The fire was spreading to the kitchen and living area of the house, and sustained heavy fire and smoke damage.

No one was home when the fire started. A resident said he had left the house about an hour before firefighters were called.

Fire officials determined the fire originated in the garage. There was a vehicle in the garage that sustained fire damage a well. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.