Watch Now
NewsLafayette Parish

Actions

No injuries reported in Tuesday night Lafayette house fire

house fire.png
Courtesy Lafayette Fire Department
house fire.png
Posted at 1:12 PM, Dec 21, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-21 14:12:36-05

No one was injured Tuesday evening when a house burned on Randolph Street.

Firefighters were called to the 300 block of the street around 8:20 p.m. Tuesday. They found smoke coming from the garage of a home. The fire was spreading to the kitchen and living area of the house, and sustained heavy fire and smoke damage.

No one was home when the fire started. A resident said he had left the house about an hour before firefighters were called.

Fire officials determined the fire originated in the garage. There was a vehicle in the garage that sustained fire damage a well. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.