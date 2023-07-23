No injuries reported in Scott fire

Nobody was injured when a shed burned in Scott early Sunday.

Scott Firefighters responded to the 500 block of Denmark Road just before 5 a.m. They found heavy fire coming from a shed on the property, only 10 feet from a larger building.

Firefighters were able to quickly bring the fire under control, before it spread to the larger building or home.

An investigation into the incident revealed the fire to be accidental in nature, believed to be caused by a window air condition unit.

The shed was a total loss; however, the larger building and home did not receive any damage.

No fire fighters or civilians were injured as a result of the incident.

Units from Duson Fire Department responded to assist.