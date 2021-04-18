No injuries reported in Lafayette apartment fire

No one was injured when Lafayette firefighters responded to an apartment fire at 1025 Ninth Street around midday Sunday, a spokesman said.

Neighbors began to smell smoke coming from an upstairs apartment around 12:49 p.m. First responders arrived on scene within 5 minutes to heavy smoke coming from the unit. Upon entering the burning apartment, firefighters conducted an immediate search for occupants. No one was home. The fire was in the kitchen and spreading quickly. It breached the ceiling and extended to the attic space. The fire was extinguished within 15 minutes. No injuries reported, a spokesman said.

Unfortunately, the apartment sustained heavy fire damage. Three other apartments sustained some damage, mainly water. Occupants in four units were displaced. American Red Cross was on scene assisting the effected tenants, the spokesman said.

Fire officials determined the fire started on top of the stove. The occupant left a pot of potpourri on the burner. The contents ignited and spread to combustible items nearby. The cause of the fire was ruled an accident.