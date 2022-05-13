No injuries in Woodrow Street fire

No one was injured today when a Lafayette house caught on fire.

Lafayette firefighters were called to the 400 block of Woodrow Street at 9:55 a.m. Friday morning. As firefighters approached the dwelling, smoke was coming from roof. Emergency crews made entry to the home and assessed the attic for visible flames. The fire was located in the attic towards the rear of the home. The fire was quickly extinguished.

A team of firefighters searched the dwelling and found a small dog inside. The dog was safely removed from the home. The occupants were not home at the time of the fire. The fire caused substantial fire and smoke damage to the home.

Fire officials determined the fire originated in an outside storage closet for the water heater. There was an apparent malfunction with the water heater causing the wood structure to catch on fire. The closet, attached to the home, ignited and the fire propagated to the attic. The fire was ruled an accident, fire officials say.