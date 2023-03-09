No injuries in Lafayette mobile home fire

No one was injured when a mobile home burned today in Lafayette.

Firefighters were called to a home on Hebert Road about 11 a.m. Thursday, a spokesman said.

The homeowner smelled smoke in her house, and heard popping sounds outside. She went to the door and saw the shed next to her home on fire. She called 911 immediately, the spokesman said.

Firefighters arrived on scene within 4 minutes to a shed entirely involved with fire. The heat from the fire ignited the vinyl siding of the mobile home. The exterior, attic, and a portion of the interior sustained heavy fire damage.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, the spokesman said.