No bus fares during freezing temps

Due to the upcoming hard freeze, Lafayette Transit System (LTS) is waiving bus fares for passengers beginning Thursday during operating hours.

LTS hours of operation through the Christmas holiday weekend will be:

Thursday, December 22

Day service runs 5:45 a.m.-6:30 p.m.

Night service runs 6:30 p.m.-9:30 p.m.

Friday, December 23

Day service runs 5:45 a.m.-6:30 p.m.

Night service runs 6:30 p.m.-9:30 p.m.

Christmas Eve, Saturday, December 24

Day service runs until 2:00 p.m.

Night service runs 2:00 p.m.-8:30 p.m.

Paratransit service runs until 8:30 p.m.

Christmas Day, Sunday, December 25

Buses and paratransit will not run.

Monday, December 26 – LCG observed holiday

Buses and paratransit will not run.

Bus fares will resume on Tuesday, December 27, 2022. For more information, call the LTS office at 337-291-8570.