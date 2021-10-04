Nightly alternating lane closures begin Oct. 4 on Evangeline Thruway

Beginning Monday, October 4, US 90 Eastbound (NW Evangeline Thruway) from US 167 (Johnston Street) to Kaliste Saloom Road will have nightly alternating lane closures.

Those closures will continue until Thursday, November 18, for crews to perform survey work for the I-49 Connector project.

The lane closures, according to DOTD, will occur Sunday night through Thursday nights from 9:00 p.m. until 5:00 a.m., weather permitting. No closures are expected on Friday and Saturday nights.

No detour routes are needed and emergency vehicles will have access to the area, they said.

