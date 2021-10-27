New UL Lafayette lab analyzing health of submitted soil samples

A new laboratory at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette is providing the answer to those questioning what is in their soil.

According to the University, the Delta Urban Soils Laboratory can help small production farmers, gardeners, landscape designers and architects, homeowners and environmental firms better understand soil health.

Dr. Anna Paltseva, assistant professor of environmental science in UL Lafayette’s School of Geosciences and the lab’s director, says that healthy soil produces healthy plants and crops.

“It’s important to know what is in your soil so you can grow plants effectively. People will say, ‘My plants are dying. I don’t know what I am doing wrong.’ But if you study the soil, you can see what you need to do to fix it in order to meet the needs of the plant,” Paltseva said.

The Delta Urban Soils lab examines samples submitted by the public to identify what nutrients soil contains – and which it needs – to improve plant growth. UL Lafayette says the tests will also pinpoint soil composition and detect any contaminants that are hindering development.

The lab will perform the following common tests:

Soil texture affects how well water drains, how much water and nutrients soil can hold, and how often you need to water or fertilize.

affects how well water drains, how much water and nutrients soil can hold, and how often you need to water or fertilize. pH is the measure of how acidic or alkaline the soil is.

is the measure of how acidic or alkaline the soil is. Nitrogen, phosphorus and potassium, or NPK , are essential for plant growth and development. Nitrogen stimulates leaf growth, phosphorus strengthens root systems, and potassium contributes to fruit and seed production as well as overall plant health.

, are essential for plant growth and development. Nitrogen stimulates leaf growth, phosphorus strengthens root systems, and potassium contributes to fruit and seed production as well as overall plant health. Soil organic matter comes from organisms that are present in the soil in various stages of decomposition.

comes from organisms that are present in the soil in various stages of decomposition. All soils contain some salts , which are essential for plant growth. However, excess salt affects soil-water balance and will hinder plant growth.

, which are essential for plant growth. However, excess salt affects soil-water balance and will hinder plant growth. Soil contaminated with heavy metals such as lead, chromium, mercury and nickel pose a serious environmental threat to plants and crops. It is essential to test for these metals before planting to ensure safe gardening and healthy produce.

For more information, including pricing and how to submit samples, visit https://geology.louisiana.edu/soils-lab . Email questions to deltasoils@louisiana.edu .

The lab will accepts samples from anywhere in the United States. They say results will be emailed within two business weeks from the day samples are received.

“Soil science should be available to all who are motivated to make a difference from the ground up. That’s the mission of the Delta Urban Soils lab – to make soil science accessible to the public.”

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel