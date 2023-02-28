New psychiatric hospital opens in Lafayette

LAFAYETTE, La. — Compass Behavioral Center is a new state of the art, 7,600 sq ft psychiatric hospital and outpatient facility. Recently opened in Lafayette, the mental health center is located at 111 Medical Park Drive, as announced by Mark J. Cullen, Founder and Chairman of Compass Health.

“Compass Health’s goal is increasing access to psychiatric treatment while preventing hospitalizations, assisting patients in the transition from the hospital to home, and encouraging independence while improving or maintaining daily living activities," said Cullen. "This new state of the art outpatient facility will help patients achieve mental wellness in a safe and confidential setting.”

Compass Behavioral Center of Lafayette offers six group rooms for Intensive Outpatient therapy (IOP) and a mental health clinic. The new facility will serve as access to safe and confidential mental health treatment for Acadiana and neighboring communities.

“We’re especially pleased to expand access to Compass’ outpatient mental health clinic with 6 outpatient clinic private offices to offer individual psychotherapy and medication management services”, said Cullen. “Community and healthcare provider surveys indicate most mental health consumers simply need an outpatient checkup, a clinic appointment with a therapist, or a face-to-face visit with a psychiatrist or psychiatric nurse practitioner. Treating psychiatric symptoms at onset is key. The longer symptoms persist and worsen, it’s more likely inpatient hospitalization will be needed. By increasing access to outpatient clinic appointments, individuals will receive care in the least restrictive setting and fewer psychiatric inpatient beds will be needed. Our Compass clinic will create access to an additional 8,000 mental health appointments annually. In addition to onsite services, patients may access our psychiatric providers via telehealth”, Cullen said.

Leading the clinical teams are Psychiatric Medical Director, David Dawes, MD, Associate Medical Director, Charles Bramlet, MD, Psychiatric Nurse Practitioner Kate Spears, and Licensed Clinical Social Worker, Tara Charpentier, according to Alayna Lee, Regional Marketing Director.

Compass Behavioral Center of Lafayette also employs RNs, LPNs, Mental Health Technicians, Licensed Therapists, Environment of Care, Clerical Positions, and Drivers, says Lee.

Founded in 1998, Compass Health is a Crowley, Louisiana based company with 20 psychiatric centers founded throughout central and south Louisiana. Compass Health serves more than 9,000 residents annually. For more information on the healthcare provider, click here.

