New member to join Lafayette Fire & Police Civil Service Board

Our media partners at The Advocate are reporting that the Lafayette Police Department will have a new representative on the Lafayette Municipal Fire and Police Civil Service Board in the new year, as current board member Sgt. Paul Mouton prepares to retire from the police force.

Mouton was first elected to the board in 2017 and is in his second term. The sergeant is slated to retire from the Lafayette Police Department in mid-January. His last meeting as a board member will be Dec. 14, he told the newspaper.

Sgt. Ron Clark, a 16-year veteran, was selected to take his place. Clark will assume the position in January, and serve the rest of Mouton's term. Another election will be held next year, The Advocate reports.

To read The Advocate's full story, with all the details about how the election will work, click here.

