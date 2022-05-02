New Iberia man identified as suspect in downtown Lafayette shooting

A suspect has been identified in connection with a shooting that injured 12 people in downtown Lafayette.

Lafayette Police have say 40-year-old Carl Demark Thompson of New Iberia is wanted on charges of 11 counts of attempted first-degree murder and one count of illegal use of weapons.

The shooting happened on May 1, 2022, in the 500 block of Jefferson Street. A total of 12 people were injured in this shooting including the suspect. All injuries were non-life-threatening with the exception of the suspect who is in critical condition.

This investigation is ongoing and if anyone has any information about this incident please contact Lafayette Police Department or Lafayette Crime Stoppers at 232-TIPS.

"Lafayette Police Department wants the community to know that this was not a mass shooting. We have no evidence to indicate this or that this was a pre-planned event," Police say in a release.

