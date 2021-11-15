New exhibit examines prehistoric apex predators

LAFAYETTE, La. – Have you ever wondered what made the Tyrannosaur such a fierce predator? The Lafayette Science Museum and the University of Louisiana at Lafayette's School of Geosciences, have opened a "killer" new exhibit. This brand new exhibit, "Natural Born Killers", takes a comparative look at many of the apex predators ranging from the Triassic, Jurassic, and Cenozoic Periods.

These terrifying creatures were at the top of the food chain by design, and visitors will learn what distinct features made them so successful.

"By studying the structure of these dinosaurs' teeth, claws, and their bio-mechanics, visitors will learn a lot about the difference in the perfect predator versus its prey. These fantastic fossil replicas illustrate the size, scope, and deadly nature of prehistory's most dangerous carnivores.", said Museum Director Kevin Krantz.

"Natural Born Killers" was curated in part by students and faculty from UL Lafayette's School of Geosciences, and was produced by the Lafayette Science Museum.

