New details released in officer-involved shooting

Posted at 1:15 PM, Jan 24, 2022
Lafayette Police have released more details about an incident that led to an officer-involved shooting early Sunday.

Several officers responded to the 1500 block of N. St. Antoine to investigate a call of shots fired.

One person was injured in that incident, Lafayette Police say. They were transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Police have not released the identity of any suspect in that incident.

During that investigation, at least one Lafayette Police Officer fired their weapon. State Police is investigating that aspect of the incident.

