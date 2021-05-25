New Church in Lafayette to become safe haven for the homeless and youth in the community

LAFAYETTE — Lafayette Pastor Lawrence Levy is relocating his church, Freedom World Ministries, but he says it's not only going to be a place of worship.

It will be a safe haven that will offer love and support for the homeless and the youth in our community.

Pastor Levy says the idea to create this hub came to him when he was struggling to turn his life around himself.

"I came from the streets and I have experienced homelessness, so I know what it's like to be overlooked by people and to have people not really focused on what you need," says Pastor Levy. "Sometimes all you really need is a helping hand."

Recently, Pastor Levy says that a young man who was living on the streets, and in a bad situation, approached him and asked for help.

Today, that young man, Princeton James, is working with the rest of the restoration team to rebuild the Church. He says working on this project gives him hope for his future and inspires him to want to make a change.

"That's what I'm doing. It's a new look and a new change," says James. "I can't keep doing the same old things I have been doing, because if I keep doing those things, I'm not going to get anywhere in life."

The growth of the Church comes at an important time in the world where, according to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, the amount of homeless individuals has risen for four straight years, and it's a problem that was only made worse by the pandemic.

Pastor Levy hopes to decrease the amount of homeless individuals in our community by giving them a safe place to stay, food, and resources to help them find a job and get back on their feet. He also hopes to offer a safe place for the youth in the community to hangout over the summer by placing basketball goals and offering various activities for them.

"This community needs love, this city needs love, this state needs love and this entire country needs love," says Pastor Levy. "That's all that I plan to do and I hope that everyone will join in with me."

Pastor Levy is asking the community to help in whatever way they can by donating money, materials, tools, food, or time. You can contact him directly at 678-799-5712 in regards to donations or volunteering.

