New CEO of Lafayette Economic Development Authority named

ADVOCATE STAFF PHOTO BY TRAVIS SPRADLING
Louisiana Economic Development Assistant Secretary Mandi Mitchell, center, answers questions relating to a bill being presented by Rep. Walt Leger III, D-New Orleans, right, during special session action in the House Ways and Means Committee, Sunday, Feb. 25, 2018 at the State Capitol.
Posted at 5:54 PM, Sep 23, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-23 18:54:58-04

A new president and CEO of the Lafayette Economic Development Authority has been named

According to The Advocate, Mandi Mitchell was named by the agency's 12 member board on Thursday during a meeting.

They say that Mitchell was previously the assistant secretary for the Louisiana Economic Development. She was hired out of the four remaining candidates to replace outgoing president and CEO Gregg Gothreaux.

The Advocate reports that the position is one of the highest paid in parish government with an annual salary $250,000 plus benefits.

