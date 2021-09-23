New CEO of Lafayette Economic Development Authority named

A new president and CEO of the Lafayette Economic Development Authority has been named

According to The Advocate, Mandi Mitchell was named by the agency's 12 member board on Thursday during a meeting.

They say that Mitchell was previously the assistant secretary for the Louisiana Economic Development. She was hired out of the four remaining candidates to replace outgoing president and CEO Gregg Gothreaux.

The Advocate reports that the position is one of the highest paid in parish government with an annual salary $250,000 plus benefits.

