New Carencro Heights Elementary now under construction

The new Carencro Heights Elementary School broke ground today, and we have all the excitement and reactions from parents and the community for the new school.

Marcos Sarmientos who is a parent of a student, said “I think it would be better for them on their side, I mean they got a lot of friends here and since it’s going to be a new school. I’m pretty sure it’s going to be more kids that’s going to be involved inside the school, more activities, more bigger things for the kids to do.”

The new school will feature a two story central section building with single story wings, two large playgrounds, and a quarter-mile concrete walking track.

“I think its good for learning when you can get the students into a fresh environment, get rid of those portable buildings and have everyone under one roof in a new and exciting facility." said, Don Chauvin Carencro City Manager.

Officials say the new school will be highly secured, fenced in, and have beautiful architecture.

The new building is being built next to the current school.

The new Carencro Heights Elementary School is expected to be completed by the end of 2023.