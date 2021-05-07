New business opens up in Downtown Lafayette just in time for Mother's Day

LAFAYETTE, La. — A new local flower shop opened its doors Wednesday just in time for Mother's Day, and despite being a new business, Root Floral Design already has Mother's Day orders flying out the door. In fact, they have had so many requests that they have had to pause orders just to catch up.

"We were very excited, but also very nervous, and didn't really know what to expect because this was so new to us," says Mia Sandberg, the owner of the flower shop. "But I think the grand opening went very smoothly. We had a lot of help and everyone was so nice and welcoming and loved everything we had to offer, so that was great to hear."

Sandberg started her business online eight years ago doing arrangements for weddings and special events only. When the pandemic hit last year, business began to slow down and many customers canceled orders. At that time, she looked into making everyday arrangements and finding a storefront.

"We had been constantly asked by our customers if we did everyday arrangements and we never did or felt like we had the time," says Sandberg. "The pandemic allowed us time to look around and we felt like we were ready to make that commitment."

Sandberg says when they began looking for a space, she looked no further than Downtown Lafayette.

"It's the heart of our city, and we want people here," she says. "We knew that this was missing in downtown and we have been trying so hard to get it here, and now we have and we couldn't be happier."

Sandberg hopes that her new shop's design and displays will not only put a smile on people's faces, but she hopes it will inspire the community.

"I love incorporating different textures and different colors into my displays and designs, and I hope that people can see that aspect of it and appreciate it," says Sandberg. "We just want people to be able to enjoy this space and to really be able to experience the beauty of flowers."

Although Sandberg is no longer taking special orders for Mother's Day bouquets, the shop does offer grab-and-go pre-made bouquets in store, as well as other gifts.

For more information about the store and and their floral options, you can visit their website or their Instagram page.

