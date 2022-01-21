New bank opens on South College Rd.

OPELOUSAS — St. Landry Homestead Federal Savings Bank, the “Homestead," announces the opening of their a new, full-service branch in Lafayette located at 914 South College Road.

The South College branch is the company’s six location. Other locations include Carencro, Eunice, Opelousas, and Port Barre. This marks the third new branch opening for the company since July 2019.

“When we help businesses grow, we create opportunities for people to better their lives,” said Joe Zanco, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Homestead and Catalyst Bancorp, Inc., its parent holding company. “Our South College location positions us to better serve businesses, professionals, and others across Lafayette like never before.”

The South College location serves as the base for the Lafayette commercial banking team which includes Jude Ramsay, Acadiana Market President and Commercial Relationship Managers Curt Guillory and Shelly Judice. The branch operations in Lafayette are led by Courtney Young.

“If you are looking for a banking partner who is going to invest the time to help you grow your business, come see us,” stated Jude Ramsay, Acadiana Market President. “Our bankers are invested in helping this community thrive through partnering with businesses to help them add jobs.”

