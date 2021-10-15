New Arts Resource Center opening in North Lafayette

A new performing arts resource center is opening up in north Lafayette.

The owner envisions this space growing into a full art district for Moss Street.

Leigha Porter, owner of PARC Village Performing Arts Resource Center, says her passion for art culture is now coming into fruition, with her new art center opening its doors.

"When we are surrounded by art daily, it positively pours into our life and I think that's important," Porter said.

As a graduate of Northside High School, Porter says she wanted to give back to the area in a way that celebrates art.

"I oftentimes through travel and work would be extremely inspired by the arts atmosphere that was built in D.C., in New York, in Houston. So it always inspired me to come back home to pour into the same community that has for years poured into me."

According to our partners at The Advocate, the 2,800-square-foot building, at 2323 Moss St., that Porter purchased in April will officially open as an arts community center that will feature a wide swath of artists, ranging from podcasters to dancers.

The arts center has an exhibit room, two studios for dance or fitness, a music lab, a conference/meeting room and a lounge area.

"I'm hoping that people who create, not just artists, can have a space to utilize, showcase their work and have open dialog to the community about art," Porter said.

Porter hopes this space, which also hosts her business, F.I.R.E. Expressions Performing Arts,will expand art culture on Moss Street and bring something positive for people to do in the area.

"Park Village can be the spark for other people to believe in the Northside, believe in the individuals, believe in the community and really and truly build a village,"Porter said.

Porter says PARC Village is here for you to find your voice, connect with the community and use your creativity.

PARC Village’s grand opening will be held Saturday at 2323 Moss street.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel