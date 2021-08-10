Networkz Barber Shop holds back to school drive

The backpack drives are in full swing in Lafayette with the start of school right around the corner.

Networkz Barber Shop held a drive on Monday at its location on Bertrand Drive.

Along with school supplies, those in attendance got to enjoy some delicious poboys.

"This is just a way of us giving back to the community. We have a great support here in Lafayette, we have a tremendous business," explained an organizer. "So this is our way of giving back and doing something for the kids and those in need."

