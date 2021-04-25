Neighbors fighting leads to shooting; one arrested

One man has been arrested and a woman was wounded after a shooting last night in Broussard.

A spokesman tells us the incident happened about 8:30 p.m. on Mary Street. They found a woman who had been shot in the hand; she was transported to a hospital and is listed in stable condition.

Apparently there was a fight among some neighbors, and a man shot his gun outside the door of his house, police say.

Phillip Leblanc III, 27, was booked with attempted second-degree murder, aggravated assault, aggravated criminal damage to property, possession of marijuana and illegal carrying of a weapon in the presence of drugs. His bond is set at $82,500, records show.

Police accuse him of firing his gun and striking the woman. They seized a 9mm glock, several loaded magazines and suspected marijuana. Police say there was a man and a boy in the woman's home when he fired the gun, but neither of them were hurt.

Broussard Chief Brannon Decou said he'd like to thank the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office for their assistance.

He also said that, if anyone has any information on this crime or any criminal activity you are urged to call the Broussard Police Department at (337) 837-6259.

