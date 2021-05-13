Watch
Nearly 500 students graduate from SLCC

Posted at 3:48 PM, May 13, 2021
LAFAYETTE, La. - Nearly 500 students graduated from SLCC on Thursday.

This was the first in-person graduation following two semesters of drive-thru ceremonies because of the pandemic.

This includes students from each of SLCC's academic divisions: Business, IT, and Technical Studies; Liberal Arts and Humanities; Nursing and Allied Health; and STEM, Transportation, and Energy. In addition, students earning a high-school equivalency diploma from the college's WorkReady U program graduated.

Dr. Deiadra "Dee" Garrett, a board-certified pediatric surgeon from Lafayette, addressed the SLCC graduates during the ceremony at the Cajundome.

