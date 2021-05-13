Nearly 500 students graduate from SLCC

LAFAYETTE, La. - Nearly 500 students graduated from SLCC on Thursday.

This was the first in-person graduation following two semesters of drive-thru ceremonies because of the pandemic.

This includes students from each of SLCC's academic divisions: Business, IT, and Technical Studies; Liberal Arts and Humanities; Nursing and Allied Health; and STEM, Transportation, and Energy. In addition, students earning a high-school equivalency diploma from the college's WorkReady U program graduated.

Dr. Deiadra "Dee" Garrett, a board-certified pediatric surgeon from Lafayette, addressed the SLCC graduates during the ceremony at the Cajundome.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel