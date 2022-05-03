Watch
Natural gas line to be repaired; residents may hear noise

Posted at 8:25 AM, May 03, 2022
Repairs to a natural gas line are set to happen this morning, meaning Scott residents may hear some noise.

Fire Chief Chad Sonnier says the test and repairs are scheduled to happen around 8:30 a.m. Tuesday in the 300 block of Rue Bon Secours.

A "blowdown" will be conducted, which removes gas from an affected portion of the line, the chief says. When that happens, residents may hear a high-pitched whistling noise, but there's no danger, he says.

It's a controlled release, he explains.

Once an assessment of the pipe is made, officials may have to release again later in the day, however ALL releases will be controlled, the chief says.

