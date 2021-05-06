National Travel and Tourism Week luncheon held in Lafayette

The annual National Travel and Tourism Week luncheon was held Thursday in Lafayette.

Lieutenant Governor Billy Nungesser addressed the Lafayette Convention and Visitors Commission and hospitality and tourism partners during the event. He provided an update on the positive steps in place to reinvigorate the tourism industry in the wake of the pandemic, next steps toward recovering, the true economic impact, and initiatives to improve tourism.

"It's just so important to continue to get the message out that tourism equals jobs and tourism is an economic driver, and unfortunately when the covid 19 pandemic hit almost overnight, the hospitality industry was the hardest hit and the fastest hit," said Ben Berthelot, Lafayette Convention, and Visitors Commission.

