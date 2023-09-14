National Adoption Weekend kicks off Friday

LAFAYETTE, La. — The Lafayette Animal Shelter and Care Center (LASCC) is partnering with Best Friends Animal Society, a leading animal welfare organization dedicated to ending the killing of dogs and cats in shelters by 2025, for the sixth annual National Adoption Weekend on Friday, September 15 and Saturday, September 16.

Best Friends Animal Society will reimburse LASCC $25 for each dog and cat adopted, according to Jennifer McCommons, communications for Lafayette Consolidated Government.

Shelters across the country are at capacity, and the Lafayette shelter is no different.

“We’re asking the community to help us reach our goal of adopting at least 20 large dogs. We have such a variety of breeds, personalities, and energy levels – you’re bound to fall in love,” said LASCC Adoption Supervisor Misty Gilbert.

All dogs and cats are spayed or neutered, microchipped, dewormed, and dogs are tested for heartworm.

Stop by the LASCC to meet available pets in person during hours of operation Monday through Friday from 8 am to 4:30 pm and Saturday from noon to 2 pm, or click here to see those available for adoption.