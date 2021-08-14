Nation of Islam, NAACP hope to bring justice to Pellerin, McCoy families

Two Acadiana families are getting support as they try to get justice after their loved ones were killed by police.

The NAACP and the Nation of Islam came together to continue to seek justice for the Pellerin and McCoy family.

The organizations held a press conference Saturday to share their message and call to action. They say they are joining forces and getting organized to bring justice to the families. The message was delivered by Student Minister Dr. Abdul Haleem Muhammad from the Nation of Islam

“No one knows a mother's pain, no one knows Sandra Comeaux's pain, in giving birth to a child and then get that phone call and being denied justice,” said Dr. Muhammad, standing next to McCoy and Pellerin’s relatives.

He says more needs to be done in the case of Trayford Pellerin and Nathaniel McCoy; both were killed at the hands of the police in Lafayette Parish.

“No amount of money,” he said. “No amount of civil settlement is ever going to heal the whole in their soul. The only thing that will give them healing is justice.”

The Nation of Islam is partnering with the Lafayette chapter of the NAACP to combat violence in the area and provide comfort to the victims’ families still grieving.

“We’re going to turn to ourselves, organize ourselves, empower these families so that they will never have to suffer like this again feeling like they're alone,” he said.

Although the officers were not indicted in the Pellerin case, Dr. Muhammad says their fight for justice is not over.

“You may have thought that you buried Trayford, but really what you did was you planted a seed and the fruit will be growing,” he said.

