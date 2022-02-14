Music lineup for DTA!'s return announced

Downtown Lafayette Unlimited (DLU) has announced the return of Downtown Alive! (DTA!) this spring with a look at its planned line-up.
The event is returning with live, in-person music beginning on Friday, March 11, 2022.
The season kick-off will feature High Performance + Daiquiri Queens that will welcome back the Acadiana community with a throwback version of the series, a street party performance on Vermilion and Jefferson streets.
The series begins in March and runs through May. See the lineup below:
DTA! Street Party
High Performance + Daiquiri Queens
Friday, March 11th
Vermilion Street @ Jefferson
DTA! + Tour du Riz
Marc Broussard + The Good Dudes
Friday, March 25th
Parc International
DTA! Sunday Brunch – Mother’s Day
Ray Boudreaux
Sunday, May 8th
Jefferson Street
DTA! Bach Lunch
UL Lafayette School of Music
Friday, May 13th
Parc Sans Souci
DTA!
Rosie Ledet & The Zydeco Playboys + Rusty Metoyer & The Zydeco Krush
Friday, May 13th
Parc Sans Souci
DTA! Bach Lunch
Cedric Watson et Bijou Creole
Friday, May 20th
Parc Sans Souci
DTA!
Dyer County + The Bucks
Friday, May 20th
Parc Sans Souci
DTA! Local Palooza
Clay Cormier & The Highway Boys,
Lil’ Nathan & The Zydeco Big Timers,
Jeffrey Broussard & The Creole Cowboys,
Lost Bayou Ramblers + many more.
Saturday, May 28th & Sunday, May 29th
Parc International & Parc Sans Souci
------------------------------------------------------------
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.
To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.
Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers