Watch Now
NewsLafayette Parish

Actions

Murder, manslaughter indictments handed up in Lafayette Parish

Lafayette Parish Courthouse
KATC photo
Lafayette Parish Courthouse
Posted at 10:52 AM, Aug 24, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-24 11:52:07-04

A Lafayette Parish grand jury handed up indictments against three men in parish slayings.

Zaylin Natrel Sion, 21, of Carencro, was charged with two counts first-degree murder in connection with a June 2023 incident. The grand jury alleges that Sion was the shooter in a double homicide on South Orleans Drive in Lafayette. The incident happened at night outside a home, and left Denzel Smith, 21, and Codie Laday, 22, both of Lafayette, dead.

If convicted, Sion faces a mandatory sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole, probation or suspension of sentence.

The grand jury indicted Deondre Demonte Breaux, 26, on a manslaughter charge in connection with the December 2022 of Pernell John Cormier. At the time, police said Cormier died after he hit his head on the ground during a fight.

If convicted, Breaux faces a sentence of up to 40 years in prison.

The grand jury also issued a superseding, or replacement, indictment against Kendall Ray Leopaul, 22, of Lafayette, was in connection with a fatal shooting that happened in July 2021 in a drug store parking lot. The grand jury first indicted him in November 2021 on charges of first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, assault by drive-by and aggravated criminal damage to property.

The superseding indictment accuses him of one count second-degree murder and three counts aggravated criminal damage to property. If convicted on the murder charge, he faces a mandatory sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole, probation or suspension of sentence.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.