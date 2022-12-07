Murder conviction in 2018 shooting death

A jury has convicted a man in connection with the 2018 shooting death of Jason Carbins.

Brent Markell Johnson was convicted of second-degree murder, a release from the District Attorney's Office says.

The men were arguing near Carbins' home before the shooting happened on September 6, 2018.

Lafayette P.D. Detective James Gayle lll testified that local residents provided key evidence in the case, including video surveillance showing Johnson running from the shooting scene to the nearby house of his relatives. Other witnesses provided police with other key evidence, which allowed law enforcement to begin looking for Johnson within hours of the shooting.

Second-degree murder carries a mandatory sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole, probation or suspension of sentence.

Assistant District Attorney Nate Hanet prosecuted the case along with ADAs John Ghio and James Klock.

Lafayette Police Department Detective James Gayle led the investigation in the case.

Johnson was identified as a suspect early on, but he allegedly fled the state and was on the run for several weeks before he was arrested in the state of Washington. To read about that, click here.

Johnson is set to be sentenced on Thursday.