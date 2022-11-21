Watch Now
Multiple vehicle crash on Foreman Drive

Posted at 5:58 AM, Nov 21, 2022
According to Lafayette Police Department, Lafayette Police responded to a major vehicle crash involving two motorcyclists, a bicyclist, and an automobile. The multiple vehicle crash occurred around 6 pm on November 20, 2022, in the 500 block of Foreman Drive.

Officials say one person has died as a result of their injuries. Two others have been transported to local hospitals to be treated for their injuries. One person transported is in stable condition while the other is in critical condition.

The investigation is ongoing.

