Multi-vehicle crash with injuries, Louisiana State Police vehicle involved

Lafayette Police are currently on the scene of a multi vehicle crash, with non-life threatening injuries, at the location of Kaliste Saloom Road at West Pinhook Road.

The crash involves 3 vehicles, with 1 vehicle being identified as a Louisiana State Police vehicle.

Minor injuries due to the crash have been reported, however these injuries are non-life threatening in nature. The Louisiana State Police is the lead investigating agency for this incident and the Lafayette Police Department is providing assistance with traffic control at this intersection.

Motorists are encouraged to avoid this area and take an alternate route if possible.

Any questions regarding this incident should be submitted to Trooper Thomas Gossen with Louisiana State Police Troop I.