Watch Now
NewsLafayette Parish

Actions

Multi-vehicle crash with injuries, Louisiana State Police vehicle involved

Kaliste Saloom.png
Viewer Submitted
Kaliste Saloom.png
Posted at 7:44 PM, Jan 19, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-19 20:44:03-05

Lafayette Police are currently on the scene of a multi vehicle crash, with non-life threatening injuries, at the location of Kaliste Saloom Road at West Pinhook Road.

The crash involves 3 vehicles, with 1 vehicle being identified as a Louisiana State Police vehicle.

Minor injuries due to the crash have been reported, however these injuries are non-life threatening in nature. The Louisiana State Police is the lead investigating agency for this incident and the Lafayette Police Department is providing assistance with traffic control at this intersection.

Motorists are encouraged to avoid this area and take an alternate route if possible.

Any questions regarding this incident should be submitted to Trooper Thomas Gossen with Louisiana State Police Troop I.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.