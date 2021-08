Family and friends celebrated a very special birthday at Our Lady of the Oaks today.

Ms. Agnes Guidry marked her 99th birthday.

Her family was there to celebrate - safely, outdoors - the special day.

"Am I enjoying it? Let me wipe this tear, cause I don't want the tear to show in my picture," Ms. Agnes told us. "I want to show how great and happy I am. That's the greatest thing God could have given me, is all of them, they all so great. I love them all."