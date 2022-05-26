"Mrs. V," fixture at LEDA for years, has died

Virginia Jones, known as "Mrs. V" during her years at LEDA, has died.

Jones, 80, was a fixture at LEDA for 16 years, working as a research associate and community liason.

"During her time at LEDA, Mrs. V was a friend and role model to our staff and countless interns who marveled at her energy and dedication to service," a post from the agency states. "In addition to her work at LEDA, Virginia was actively involved in numerous community organizations including the Greater SW Louisiana Black Chamber, the Holy Rosary Board and Alumni Association, the McComb-Veazey Neighborhood Coterie, ARDD CEDS Committee, LaPESC, and the Boys & Girls Club Corporate Board. She was also very active at Immaculate Heart of Mary Church and the Knights of Peter Claver Ladies Auxiliary."

Mrs. V was known to LEDA visitors as someone who had a wealth of knowledge and was never hesitant to share it with those who needed help.

"Virginia faced many obstacles in her life, but she never let those get in the way of her activities. Her courage, faith, and perseverance were an inspiration to everyone that met her. The role Virginia cherished the most was that of mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother to the family she loved. Our thoughts and prayers go out to Virginia’s family as they celebrate a life well lived and mourn the loss of a truly remarkable woman," LEDA's post states.

