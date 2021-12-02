Move the Mindset to honor 1906 lynching victim during soil collection ceremony

A soil collection ceremony will honor the memory of a Lafayette Parish man identified as the victim of a 1906 lynching.

Move the Mindset says the public is invited to attend a memorial ceremony on Saturday, December 4, at 10:00 am at the pavilion behind city hall in Carencro.

The ceremony will honor the life of Antone Domingue, who was identified by the Equal Justice Initiative in Montgomery, Alabama, as on of six Lafayette Parish lynching victims.

During the ceremony a soil sample will be collected from the location where the lynching occurred. The soil will be labeled with Domingue's name and date of death before being placed at memorials honoring lynching victims.

Move the Mindset says that Domingue's lynching occurred in 1906 after he was beaten and robbed of his horse and buggy by 50 or more masked men wearing "white caps." Six of the men were arrested but later released, they say.

The soil collection will be conducted by Move the Mindset in partnership with the Equal Justice Initiative's Community Remembrance Project.

A similar ceremony was held in March 2021 to honor another Lafayette Parish lynching victim, Louis Sinclair.

To learn more about the soil collection ceremony, Equal Justice Initiative and Move the Mindset, click here.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel