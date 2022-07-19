Motorcyclists involved in single-vehicle crash in critical condition.

Lafayette, La- Lafayette Police responded to a single-vehicle crash around 8:28 p.m. involving a motorcycle at the intersection of Ridge Road and Rue Du Belier.

After the impact, the motorcycle flipped over the roundabout located at the intersection; where the driver was found unresponsive upon the officer's arrival.

The officers on scene began to administer life-saving measures until paramedics arrived. The victim was transported to a local hospital in critical condition.

