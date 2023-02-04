Motorcyclist dead following Friday night crash on I-10

Just after 9:30 p.m. on February 3, 2023, Louisiana State Police Troop I responded to a three-vehicle crash on I-10 West near mile marker 108 between Breaux Bridge and Lafayette. The crash claimed the life of 71-year-old Bobby Ray Carver of Hueytown, Alabama.

The initial investigation revealed a Nissan Frontier became disabled in the travel lane of I-10 west near mile marker 108 due to a previous crash. A westbound GMC Yukon struck the disabled Nissan and came to rest off of the roadway to the right. The Nissan, which remained in the roadway after being struck by the GMC, was then struck by a 2019 Harley-Davidson Road Glide being driven by Carver. After striking the Nissan, Carver and his motorcycle came to rest in the center lane of I-10 west.

Carver, who was wearing a DOT approved helmet, was pronounced dead at the scene by the St. Martin Parish Coroner’s Office. The driver of the Yukon was properly restrained and was not injured. She submitted a breath sample indicating no alcohol in her system and displayed no signs of impairment. A toxicology sample was obtained from Carver for analysis and this crash remains under investigation.

Troop I has investigated 9 fatal crashes resulting in 10 deaths in 2023.